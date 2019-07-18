Ecobalt Solutions (TSE:ECS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Shares of Ecobalt Solutions Inc (TSE:ECS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 397045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

Ecobalt Solutions (TSE:ECS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ecobalt Solutions Inc will post -0.0204878 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecobalt Solutions Company Profile (TSE:ECS)

eCobalt Solutions Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for base and precious metals, and uranium, as well as copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns 100% interest in its primary asset, the Idaho Cobalt project that includes a mine/mill site located in Lemhi County, Idaho, producing battery grade cobalt salts for rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors.

