Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc (CVE:YFI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 8500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's flagship product line includes WiFi3 and aera WiFi, a suite of multi-channel Wi-Fi access points that target Wi-Fi applications in the Telco, CableCo, and Internet of Things markets.

