Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 722 shares changing hands.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products.

