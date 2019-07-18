Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report sales of $356.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.06 million and the highest is $374.80 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $349.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.76 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

ECPG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 89,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,209. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

