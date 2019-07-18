Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Down 16.9% This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Coinall, Kucoin and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $8.42 million and $1.94 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01047311 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001163 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,617,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, Coinall, DEx.top, Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

