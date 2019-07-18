Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arconic Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arconic in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Arconic’s FY2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Shares of ARNC opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Arconic has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Arconic had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

In other news, CEO John C. Plant purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $1,107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,163.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta purchased 22,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $499,526.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,082. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arconic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Arconic by 28.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,900,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Arconic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $1,351,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

