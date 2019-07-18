Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) versus Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Critical Contrast

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Residential and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 1 10 3 0 2.14 Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 2 2 1 2.80

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $72.90, suggesting a potential downside of 7.31%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.51%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Equity Residential pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 21.10% 5.31% 2.68% Ares Commercial Real Estate 31.83% 9.19% 2.30%

Volatility & Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.58 billion 11.30 $657.53 million $3.25 24.20 Ares Commercial Real Estate $118.28 million 3.69 $38.60 million $1.39 10.88

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

