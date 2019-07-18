Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $48.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

ESNT stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 12,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,652. Essent Group has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.14.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.33% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $200.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 9,963 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $498,249.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,222.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Hissong sold 19,886 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $961,289.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,468.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 74,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 49.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 707,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 234,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

