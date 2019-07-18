Etrion (TSE:ETX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Etrion SA (TSE:ETX)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.22. Etrion shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $73.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214,398.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Etrion Company Profile (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

