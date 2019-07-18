Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Exela Technologies stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $313.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $403.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ex-Sigma 2 Llc sold 13,234,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $21,837,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Reynolds purchased 247,630 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $408,589.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,401,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,250 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,890,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 557,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 94,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 64,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

