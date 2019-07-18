ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 188,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66. ExlService has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.88 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $87,296.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 542 shares in the company, valued at $33,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,308 shares of company stock worth $870,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

