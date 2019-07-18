Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.61

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.61 and last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 4154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $102,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,827.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

