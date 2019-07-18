Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $168.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $143.04 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.42.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $168.75 on Monday. Ferrari has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 53.74%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

