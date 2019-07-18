Financial Contrast: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) versus Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iCAD and Shockwave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 0 0 N/A Shockwave Medical 0 3 1 0 2.25

Shockwave Medical has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.67%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than iCAD.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Shockwave Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $25.62 million 5.19 -$9.02 million ($0.38) -18.16 Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shockwave Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -36.24% -54.45% -14.58% Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats iCAD on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

