Financial Contrast: Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) vs. Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com -9.69% 6.79% 5.31% Phunware N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Support.com and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Support.com and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $69.55 million 0.41 -$9.10 million N/A N/A Phunware N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Support.com.

Volatility & Risk

Support.com has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 30.75, indicating that its stock price is 2,975% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Support.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

