Financial Survey: National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University Holdngs has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and National American University Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A National American University Holdngs -30.34% -134.09% -45.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and National American University Holdngs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $171.86 million 8.51 $34.21 million N/A N/A National American University Holdngs $77.18 million 0.03 -$12.16 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than National American University Holdngs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hailiang Education Group and National American University Holdngs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats National American University Holdngs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

