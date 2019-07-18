Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.15 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), approximately 1,290,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 415,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.90 ($0.61).

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 million and a P/E ratio of -10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.46.

Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

