Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GFRD. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,618 ($21.14) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 868 ($11.34).

Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 626 ($8.18) on Monday. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 499.60 ($6.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,117 ($14.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 631.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

