Game.com Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Game.com has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $524,827.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Bibox, BitForex and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.23 or 0.05215403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038365 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001118 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

GTC is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitForex, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.