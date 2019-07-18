Gas Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00021855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Gate.io, Poloniex and Kucoin. Over the last week, Gas has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $23.60 million and $1.63 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00271845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.01301128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00120245 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Huobi, Koinex, Kucoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Poloniex, DragonEX, Coinnest, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

