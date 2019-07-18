GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.24

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and traded as low as $9.26. GDL Fund shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 2,441 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GDL Fund stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GDL Fund were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GDL Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

