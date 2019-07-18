Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of GDEN opened at $14.60 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,291.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,366.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,800 shares of company stock worth $377,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 103,301 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,065,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 191,451 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 592,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

