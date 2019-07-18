Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Trading 10.4% Higher

Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY) shares traded up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.37, 123,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 171,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26.

Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Golden Predator Mining Company Profile (CVE:GPY)

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

