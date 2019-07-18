Golem (GNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $978,688.00

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, YoBit and Zebpay. Golem has a total market capitalization of $59.66 million and $978,688.00 worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golem has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00271845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.01301128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00120245 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GOPAX, Tidex, Zebpay, Binance, Koinex, ABCC, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Coinbe, Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Poloniex, Livecoin, Huobi, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Liqui, BigONE, OOOBTC, Gate.io, WazirX, Upbit, Cobinhood, Tux Exchange, BitMart, BitBay, YoBit, Iquant and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

