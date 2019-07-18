Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO opened at $35.45 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher purchased 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,530 shares of company stock worth $1,287,660 over the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.