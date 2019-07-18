Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Up 7.6%

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.56 and last traded at $92.97, approximately 1,079,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,020,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on GH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Amirali Talasaz sold 232,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $15,249,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 18,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,416,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 757,322 shares of company stock valued at $50,522,435.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,681,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,894,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,612,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,296,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.