Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a therapeutically driven, development stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing recombinant human enzymes for the infertility, ophthalmology, and oncology communities. The company’s broad product development portfolio, including expected near- and long-term product offerings, is based on intellectual property covering the family of human enzymes known as hyaluronidases. The company’s initial products are being developed to offer safer and purer alternatives toexisting slaughterhouse derived extracts that carry risks of pathogen contamination, immunogenicity, and toxicity. The commercialization of Halozyme’s highly versatile enzyme technology within proven markets will enable the company to positively impact the quality of medicine. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HALO opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

