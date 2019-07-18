Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HARP. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.58. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $345.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,062,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,796,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,666,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,133,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.