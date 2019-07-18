Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.93

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.93 and last traded at $44.93, with a volume of 4327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $661.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,278,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,507,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after buying an additional 310,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,144,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,600,000 after buying an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after buying an additional 116,134 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.