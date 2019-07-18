HC Wainwright Raises Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target to $12.40

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $12.40 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Capricor Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.22% and a negative return on equity of 225.30%. Research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

