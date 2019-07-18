Head to Head Analysis: Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) vs. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Capital Southwest pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Capital Southwest pays out 109.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays out 107.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capital Southwest has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Capital Southwest has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Southwest and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest $51.88 million 7.26 $33.06 million $1.42 14.99 Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital $72.21 million 6.24 $33.49 million $1.06 10.97

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Southwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Southwest and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest 68.26% 7.53% 4.64% Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 17.80% 8.80% 4.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capital Southwest and Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33

Capital Southwest currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.60%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is more favorable than Capital Southwest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Capital Southwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Capital Southwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital Southwest beats Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations. The investment structures are Unitranche debt, subordinated debt, senior debt, first and second lien debt, and preferred and common equity. The firm makes equity co-investments alongside debt investments, up to 20% of total check and only makes non-control investments. It prefers to invest in Industrial manufacturing and services, value-added distribution, healthcare products and services, business services, specialty chemicals, food and beverage, tech-enabled services and SaaS models. The firm seeks to invest in energy services and products, industrial technologies, and specialty chemicals and products. Within energy services and products, the firm seeks to invest in each segment of the industry, including upstream, midstream and downstream, excluding exploration and production with a focus on differentiated products and services, equipment and tool rental, consumable products, and drilling and completion chemicals. Within industrial technologies, it seeks to invest in automation and process controls, handling and packaging equipment, industrial filtration and fluid handling, measurement, monitoring and testing, professional tools, and sensors and instrumentation. Within and specialty chemicals and products, the firm seeks to invest in businesses that develop and manufacture highly differentiated chemicals and products including adhesives, coatings and sealants, catalysts and absorbents, cosmeceuticals, fine chemicals, flavors and fragrances, performance lubricants, polymers, plastics and composites, chemical dispensing and filtration equipment, professional and industrial trade consumables and tools, engineered solutions for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical installations, specified high performance materials for fire protection and oilfield applications. It may also invest in exceptional opportunities in building products. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. The firm seeks to make investments ranging from $5 to $25 million in securities. It seeks to make equity investments up to $5 million and debt investments between $5 million and $20 million and co-invest in transaction size upto $40 million. It prefers to invest in companies with revenues approaching above $10 million, profitable operations, historical growth rate of at least 15 percent per year. . Within the lower middle market, it seeks to invest in with less than $15 million in EBITDA and also opportunistically invests in the upper middle market, generally defined as companies with EBITDA in excess of $50 million. In addition to making direct investments, the firm allocates capital to syndicated first and second lien term loans in the upper middle market. Criteria for Upper Middle Market Syndicated 1st Lien is EBITDA Size more than $30 million, Closing Leverage greater than 4 times, investment hold size between $5 million and $7 million, investment yield greater than 6.5%. Criteria for Upper Middle Market Syndicated 2nd Lien is EBITDA Size more than $50 million, Closing Leverage greater than 6 times, investment hold size between $5 million and $7 million, investment yield greater than 9%. It prefers to take a majority and minority stake. The firm has the flexibility to hold investments for very long period in its portfolio companies. It may also invest through warrants. The firm prefers to take Board participation in its portfolio companies. Capital Southwest Corporation was founded on April 19, 1961 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

