Head-To-Head Review: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) & Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

AppFolio has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AppFolio and Iclick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 1 2 1 0 2.00 Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppFolio currently has a consensus target price of $87.03, indicating a potential downside of 18.65%. Given AppFolio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Iclick Interactive Asia Group.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 9.46% 19.56% 12.18% Iclick Interactive Asia Group -20.99% -3.76% -2.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of AppFolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppFolio and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $190.07 million 19.14 $19.97 million $0.56 191.04 Iclick Interactive Asia Group $160.02 million 1.30 -$32.41 million ($0.09) -40.56

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Iclick Interactive Asia Group. Iclick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AppFolio beats Iclick Interactive Asia Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

