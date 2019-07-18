Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE HRI traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,755. Herc has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.72.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Herc had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Herc by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 92,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Herc by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 157,882 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Herc by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Herc by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth $8,291,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.