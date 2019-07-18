HiCoin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, HiCoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. HiCoin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $543.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com.

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

