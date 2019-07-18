Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. 22,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,580. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $172.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,965,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,550,000 after buying an additional 96,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 210,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

