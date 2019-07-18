Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of HI stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

