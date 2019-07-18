Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $101.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $97.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 122.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.