Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HCHDF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

