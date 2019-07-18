Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to announce $134.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.10 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $136.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $531.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $540.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $553.22 million, with estimates ranging from $530.10 million to $564.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 47.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $101,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 568,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

