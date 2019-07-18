Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE HOV traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 312,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,354. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $440.69 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,325,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 64,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

