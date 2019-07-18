Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading Down 5.9%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 627,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 435,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

HDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,828,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.