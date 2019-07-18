IBERIABANK (IBKC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IBERIABANK to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IBKC opened at $74.42 on Thursday. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $972,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $507,289.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

