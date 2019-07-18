InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InnerWorkings, Inc. is a marketing execution company. Its software applications and databases create an integrated solution which stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network as well as detailed pricing data. The company primarily serves retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable and transportation sectors. InnerWorkings, Inc. is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. InnerWorkings has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.43.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.13 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InnerWorkings (INWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.