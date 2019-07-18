Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Trading Up 0%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.97, approximately 402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $549,000.

