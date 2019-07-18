Insider Buying: ITE Group plc (LON:ITE) Insider Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE) insider Richard Last purchased 80,000 shares of ITE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £58,400 ($76,309.94).

Richard Last also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Richard Last purchased 50,000 shares of ITE Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,000.39).

LON:ITE opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $547.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00. ITE Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.70 ($1.20).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. ITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2.22%.

ITE Group Company Profile

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

