Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £301 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £301 ($393.31).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Lucy Tilley sold 15,602 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total transaction of £92,051.80 ($120,281.98).

On Friday, June 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($392.00).

On Friday, May 31st, Lucy Tilley acquired 71 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 605 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £429.55 ($561.28).

On Wednesday, May 15th, Lucy Tilley acquired 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.68) per share, for a total transaction of £294 ($384.16).

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 598 ($7.81) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The stock has a market cap of $308.64 million and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 596.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAB1 shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

