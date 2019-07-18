Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $761,870.08 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $761,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $54.37 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $53.84 and a one year high of $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.