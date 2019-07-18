Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO Sells $149,891.72 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $149,891.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ANGI stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.03.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

