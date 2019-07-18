Insider Selling: J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $118,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.23. 1,892,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,654. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $127.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 169.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 267.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.