Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $200,318.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $200,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William David Tull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $601,620.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $203,648.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, William David Tull sold 14,934 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $419,944.08.

On Friday, June 14th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $210,900.00.

On Monday, June 17th, William David Tull sold 19,778 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $562,486.32.

On Wednesday, June 12th, William David Tull sold 14,800 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $409,516.00.

On Friday, June 7th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $202,094.00.

On Monday, June 10th, William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $607,614.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $193,806.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $595,848.00.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.56.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,121,189 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,911,000 after buying an additional 2,772,050 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,596,000 after buying an additional 1,244,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after buying an additional 1,012,492 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 609,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 452,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

